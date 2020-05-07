California to get $247M refund as masks face delivery delay

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will be refunded $247 million it paid to a Chinese company under a major deal for protective masks after the company failed to meet a deadline for federal certification of the masks, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration said Wednesday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the contract last month to fanfare, saying California had inked a nearly $1 billion deal for about 500 million protective masks amid the coronavirus pandemic. Most were set to be tight-fitting N-95 respirator masks, while the rest would be surgical masks. Millions of the surgical masks already arrived, but the company missed an April 30 deadline outlined in the contract for certification of the N95 masks by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.

The masks were set to start arriving this month, with tens of millions planned for shipment in May. The governor’s office provided no details on what caused the certification delay.

The state paid about half the contract up front; the $247 million refund makes up roughly half of that initial payment. Under an amendment to the contract Wednesday, the certification deadline has been pushed to May 31. If that deadline isn’t met, the state will get back the rest of its money in June, according to the amendment.

The state paid $3.30 per N95 and 55 cents per surgical mask under the contract. While the tighter-fitting masks are delayed, surgical masks have already started arriving in California under the deal, Newsom said. The state made another $104.7 million payment it made last week for the delivery of the surgical masks, and the amended contract makes no mention of returning that money.

