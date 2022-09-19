SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – More electric vehicle charging stations will soon be installed along highways throughout California.

On Monday, state officials announced that California has received a green light to start using $56 million in federal infrastructure funding to add charging stations across the state.

The funds will go toward ongoing efforts to complete a 6,600-mile statewide charging network to help drivers charge up for long trips across California.

The state aims to have the 1.2 million electric vehicle chargers up and running by 2030, so it can meet the anticipated needs for changing the state’s growing EV fleet.

Officials said the plan to add the new chargers will drastically help reduce climate-changing pollution created by gas-powered vehicles on the roadways.

Over the next five years, the state expects to receive a total of $384 million for the program.

In 2021, California passed the mark of one million zero-emission vehicles sold throughout the state.

Earlier this year, California’s Air Resources Board voted to ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035.

With the ban, California has become the first state in the nation to phase out vehicles that are powered by gas.