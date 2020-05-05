California sues Uber, Lyft over alleged labor law violations

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo dozens of supporters of a measure to limit when companies can label workers as independent contractors circle the Capitol during a rally in Sacramento, Calif. California is suing ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft, alleging they misclassified their drivers as independent contractors under the state’s new labor law, AB5, in effect as of Jan. 1. Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the lawsuit Tuesday, May 5, 2020, during a news conference. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The State of California sued ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft on Tuesday, alleging they misclassified their drivers as independent contractors under the state’s new labor law.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra and the city attorneys of Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco announced the lawsuit Tuesday. The labor law, known as AB5 and considered the nation’s strictest test, took effect Jan. 1 and makes it harder for companies to classify workers as independent contractors instead of employees who are entitled to minimum wage and benefits such as workers compensation.

California represents Uber and Lyft’s largest source of revenue. The companies, as well as Doordash, are funding a ballot initiative campaign to exclude their drivers from the law while giving new benefits such as health care coverage. The initiative is likely to qualify for the November ballot.

Uber said in a statement it would contest the lawsuit in court “while at the same time pushing to raise the standard of independent work for drivers in California, including with guaranteed minimum earnings and new benefits.”

“At a time when California’s economy is in crisis with 4 million people out of work, we need to make it easier, not harder, for people to quickly start earning,” the statement said.

Lyft, however, vowed to work with the attorney general and other officials to “bring all the benefits of California’s innovation economy to as many workers as possible, especially during this time when the creation of good jobs with access to affordable health care and other benefits is more important than ever.”

Becerra highlighted the coronavirus pandemic during Tuesday’s virtual news conference, saying if drivers contract the virus or lose their jobs as a result they won’t have access to health care coverage and other worker protections.

“They’re the ones who would have to worry about how they’ll pay their bills, what they’ll do in the future, how they’ll survive moving forward economically,” Becerra said.

