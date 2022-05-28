Veterans, active and reserve military members can visit participating California State Parks for free on Memorial Day, according to officials.

The California Department of Parks’ list of nature areas honoring the complimentary admission deal includes some in the San Diego area: South Carlsbad State Beach, Torrey Pines State Beach, Torrey Pines State Reserve, Silver Strand State Beach, Palomar Mountain State Park, Cardiff State Beach and Anza-Borrego Desert State Park.

“To honor the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, State Parks is offering military individuals complimentary admission to some of the most amazing places within California’s State Park System,” said California State Parks Director Armando Quintero. “Thank you for your service.”

Service members must show a valid military ID or proof of discharge other than dishonorable or bad conduct in order to receive the free admission.

Before leaving home, park officials advise visitors to check the status of the park units they want to visit to find out what restrictions and guidelines are in place. For additional guidelines and safety tips, please visit parks.ca.gov/COVID19.