California signs deal to more than double testing capacity

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state has signed a contract worth up to $1.4 billion with a company that will more than double the state’s daily coronavirus testing capacity.

Right now, California averages about 100,000 tests per day, with the state paying $100 per test and results taking between five and seven business days.

Newsom said the state’s new contract with Massachusetts-based PerkinElmer will increase the state’s testing capacity to 250,000 per day by March 1 with each test costing about $31.

Results would come within two days. The contract will initially cost the state $100 million, with a maximum amount of $1.4 billion.

