(FOX40.COM) — Among the five U.S. service members killed in a helicopter crash on Saturday, one is reported to be from Sacramento.

The U.S. Army Special Operations Command shared over social media on Monday morning that five special operations teammates died in a helicopter crash on Saturday.

Among those killed in the crash included:

•Chief Warrant Officer 3 Stephen R. Dwyer, 38, of Clarksville, Tennessee

• Chief Warrant Officer 2 Shane M. Barnes, 34, of Sacramento, California

• Staff Sgt. Tanner W. Grone, 26, of Gorham, New Hampshire

• Sgt. Andrew P. Southard, 27, of Apache Junction, Arizona

• Sgt. Cade M. Wolfe, 24, of Mankato, Minnesota

The helicopter crashed into the eastern Mediterranean Sea “during a routine air refueling mission as part of a military training.”

In the social media post from the U.S. Army, Lt. Gen. Braga wrote:

“We mourn the loss of these five incredible soldiers, each of them a national treasure. They hail from rare patriotic families with deep military service ties that span multiple generations and formations.

This is devastating news that reverberates across the entire special operations community. Every loss is tough, but in this case, service to the Nation is truly a family business and it’s hard to express the amount of sorrow that we all feel right now.

Our thoughts and prayers are with their families, their loved ones, and their fellow soldiers. Like the special operations community always does, we will wrap our arms around them, grieve with them, and promise to never forget them.”