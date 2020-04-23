California sees deadliest day with 115 coronavirus deaths

Live Now
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that California had seen the most deaths in 24 hours since the coronavirus outbreak began in the state.

Newsom said that there have been 115 deaths due to coronavirus-related complications in the past 24 hours.  

The announcement came one day after Newsom relaxed his stay-at-home order to let hospitals resume elective surgeries.

“We’re walking into a very warm weekend, the most beautiful weekend, to the extent you love warm weather since January,” Newsom said, cautioning that if people don’t adhere to physical distancing that he will “be announcing in a week or so these numbers going back up. I don’t think anybody wants to hear that.”

Newsom said that although it was the deadliest day of the outbreak so far, there were simultaneously fewer hospitalizations and fewer patients admitted to intensive care unit.

The governor urged residents to continue social distancing despite the lower ICU and hospitalization figures.

“But with deaths and still positives going up, again, I caution people that we’re out of the woods and that’s why I continue to encourage all of you to do what you’ve done that led to that stabilization.”

Newsom also responded to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s comments opposing adding any money to his original $250 billion package and saying cash-strapped states should be allowed to declare bankruptcy, a move they currently cannot do and that would threaten a broad range of state services.

“Let me just say his comments were offensive,” he said. “I hope and expect he’ll take back his comments.”

