California scientific panel confirms Moderna vaccine is safe

California

by: Liz Jassin

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California’s world-class scientific experts have confirmed the Moderna coronavirus vaccine is safe for public use in California.

Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup has monitored the federal vaccine process and independently reviewed the data, according to the Office of the California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted that California is expecting 672,000 doses to begin arriving this week.

UPS CEO said “This is a critically important initiative for UPS, and we are committed to delivering what matters for as long as it takes.”

FedEx tweeted video of the first wave of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines making their way from the FedEx World Hub to their final destinations.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com