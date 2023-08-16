(KRON) — School districts in California are spending around $15 billion in state and federal funding to increase the quality of food for their students.

The Farm to School programs will be used to improve the health of students through food-based education and access to healthy food options, according to the California Department of Food and Agriculture. The use of more California-grown or produced food will in turn support the state’s agriculture and food industry.

In Vacaville, students can now choose between organic yogurt and chipotle chilaquiles. In Humboldt County, fish, acorns, and berries are on the menu.

The state is offering a program that provides free breakfast, lunch, and snacks to all students regardless of their income status. Cafeteria workers will now have to train at the Culinary Institute of America.

California schools serve hundreds of millions of meals each year.