California restricts state travel to more states with anti-LGBTQ laws: list

California

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California increased the number of states on its list that restricts state-funded travel due to their anti-LGBTQ legislation, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Monday.

The new additions to the list include West Virginia, Arkansas, Florida, Montana and North Dakota.

These are the states that already were on the restricted list:

  • Alabama
  • Idaho
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Mississippi
  • North Carolina
  • Oklahoma
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Texas

The travel prohibition applies to state agencies, departments, boards, authorities, and commissions, including with the University of California, the Board of Regents of the University of California, and the California State University, the attorney general’s office said.

There are some exceptions to the law.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com