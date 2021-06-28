California restricts state travel to more states with anti-LGBTQ laws: list

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California increased the number of states on its list that restricts state-funded travel due to their anti-LGBTQ legislation, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Monday.
The new additions to the list include West Virginia, Arkansas, Florida, Montana and North Dakota.
These are the states that already were on the restricted list:
- Alabama
- Idaho
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Mississippi
- North Carolina
- Oklahoma
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
The travel prohibition applies to state agencies, departments, boards, authorities, and commissions, including with the University of California, the Board of Regents of the University of California, and the California State University, the attorney general’s office said.
There are some exceptions to the law.