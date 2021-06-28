California restricts state travel to more states with anti-LGBTQ laws: list

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California increased the number of states on its list that restricts state-funded travel due to their anti-LGBTQ legislation, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Monday.

NEW: California restricts state-funded travel to the following states for their anti-LGBTQ legislation:



Arkansas

Florida

Montana

North Dakota

West Virginia



Attorney General Rob Bonta announced this just now. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) June 28, 2021

The new additions to the list include West Virginia, Arkansas, Florida, Montana and North Dakota.

These are the states that already were on the restricted list:

Alabama

Idaho

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Mississippi

North Carolina

Oklahoma

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

The travel prohibition applies to state agencies, departments, boards, authorities, and commissions, including with the University of California, the Board of Regents of the University of California, and the California State University, the attorney general’s office said.

There are some exceptions to the law.