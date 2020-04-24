California restaurants to provide seniors’ meals during COVID-19 pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will start a program to provide meals to the state’s seniors using restaurants impacted by stay-at-home orders to prepare and deliver meals.

Gov. Gavin Newsom says the program will be funded by the state and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“This partnership will allow for the ability for restaurants to start rehiring people, to keep people currently employed and start preparing meals, three meals a day, seven days a week and have our meals delivered to our seniors all throughout the state of California,” he said.

Newsom says it is the first program of its kind in the nation.

The governor says the program will stress locally-produced foods and provide a range of healthy options that would provide three meals a day, seven days a week.

“We want to make sure we are focused on locally-produced produce,” Newsom said. “We want to connect our farms to this effort. We really want to focus our values throughout the state of California to get a lot of independent restaurants up and running again as well, have a diversity of options and make sure that what we’re sending to our seniors is low-sodium and not high-fructose drinks or sugary drinks and the like.”

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.