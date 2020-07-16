KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

California Resources Corp files for Chapter 11 protection

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE- Oil rigs just south of town extract crude for Chevron at sunrise on July 22, 2008 in Taft, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — One of the state’s major oil companies said it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as part of an agreement with creditors to restructure $5 billion in debt.

Citing “unprecedented market conditions,” California Resources Corp. President and CEO Todd A. Stevens said Wednesday that oversupply and reduced demand because of the COVID-19 pandemic required the Chapter 11 process, but he asserted that the company will emerge strong and healthy.

Transactions under the restructuring agreement are subject to approval by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, where the filing was made.

California Resources Corp. describes itself as the largest oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the state. It has more than 3,000 employees and contractors and focuses the San Joaquin, Los Angeles, Ventura and Sacramento oil and gas basins.

The company said it will continue to operate and maintain high safety and environmental standards, but environmental organizations reacted with alarm.

The Center for Biological Diversity and the Sierra Club said in a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom that there would likely be a wave of similar actions by oil and gas companies. They urged him to intervene to protect the environment, taxpayers and workers’ pensions and healthcare.

“Any action by oil and gas producers to use bankruptcy proceedings and other cost-cutting and restructuring efforts to evade their environmental obligations will increase the risk that pollution from improperly secured or monitored oil and gas wells will cause environmental damage,” the groups wrote.

The organizations further warned that taxpayers may end up paying to plug and clean up wells.

Uduak-Joe Ntuk, state oil and gas supervisor for the California Department of Conservation’s Geologic Energy Management Division, said the company’s bankruptcy filing does not reduce its obligation to comply with stringent oil and gas regulations and to pay annual assessments.

“CalGEM has taken steps to prepare for developments like this and will continue its oversight of CRC’s facilities and operations to ensure ongoing protection of public health, safety and the environment,” Ntuk said.

Oil prices were declining before the pandemic and then crashed in April. The price per barrel has since recovered some ground.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.