California reports 7,149 new virus cases in 24 hours

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom said the state now has both rising coronavirus hospitalizations and rising positive test rates, with California reporting a record number of confirmed cases – 7,149 – overnight.

That broke the previously reported high of 5,000 new cases.

Here’s a breakdown of California’s number of cases in just the past few days:

June 21: 4,230

June 22: 5,019

June 23: 7,149

Additionally, in the last 14 days, the state has conducted 1,052,101 tests with a COVID-19 positivity rate of 5.1%, according to Newsom.

“This is an increase that we are tracking very closely,” he said. “Californians need to remain vigilant and act responsibly. Wear a face covering. Wash your hands. Practice physical distancing.”

Newsom added that coronavirus cases are increasing in younger people.

In the Bay Area, the number of coronavirus cases totals more than 20,000, with the state seeing more than 183,000 cases and more than 5,500 deaths related to COVID-19.

Newsom had said in a press briefing on Monday he was prepared to roll back reopenings in the state if the number of cases in the state continues to surge.

“We are still in the first wave,” he said. “We are not in the second wave. This is still the first wave.”

Nearly two dozen states including California are reporting an uptick in new reported coronavirus cases compared to the previous week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.