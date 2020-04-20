California reports 1st prison inmate death caused by virus

FILE – In this March 16, 2011, file photo, a security fence surrounds inmate housing on the Rikers Island correctional facility in New York. Health experts say prisons and jails are considered a potential epicenter for America’s coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California corrections officials have confirmed the first prison inmate death caused by COVID-19.

They announced Sunday the inmate died at a hospital after contracting the coronavirus at the California Institution for Men in San Bernardino County.

Officials declined to release further details about the inmate, citing medical privacy laws.

Nearly 60 inmates at the prison have tested positive for the coronavirus as outbreaks continue to hit California’s most vulnerable populations, including people in nursing homes or at homeless shelters.

As of Sunday, California had nearly 31,000 confirmed cases and more than 1,150 deaths.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.