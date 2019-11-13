California regulators open inquiry into outages

FILE – In this Oct. 11, 2019 file photo, a bystander watches the Saddleridge Fire in Sylmar, Calif. California regulators are voting Wednesday, Nov. 13, on whether to open an investigation into pre-emptive power outages that blacked out large parts of the state for much of October as strong winds sparked fears of wildfires. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. officials insisted on the shut-offs to prevent wildfires but a parade of public officials complained the company botched its communications. (AP Photo/David Swanson, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California regulators have unanimously ordered an investigation into a dozen deliberate power outages that plunged millions of people into the dark last month.

The California Public Utilities Commission voted Wednesday at a short meeting in San Francisco after testimony from people pleading for regulation, planning and leadership.

Pacific Gas & Electric’s multiple rounds of outages were meant to prevent its equipment from igniting wildfires in windy weather and affected nearly 2.5 million people throughout Northern California.

The state’s largest utility insisted on the shutoffs for public safety, but a parade of public officials complained that the company botched its communications.

Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas & Electric also shut off power but to far fewer people.

