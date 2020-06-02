California police arrest curfew flouters, chase thieves

A demonstrator raises her hands as police officers stand guard in front of the City Hall during a protest Monday, June 1, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif., over the death of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

A protester raises her hands while a woman scales the side of a closed pawn shop, during a protest Monday, June 1, 2020, in the Van Nuys area of Los Angeles, over the death of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)

Police officers stand guard behind police tape in front of the City Hall during a protest over the death of George Floyd, Monday, June 1, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

A passenger in a car holds a sign to show his support for demonstrators during a protest Monday, June 1, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif., over the death of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Demonstrators holding signs march past a mural during a protest Monday, June 1, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif., over the death of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

A demonstrator raises his hands stands while facing a police line near City Hall during a protest over the death of George Floyd, Monday, June 1, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Orange County sheriff’s deputies cast shadows as they stand guard during a protest Monday, June 1, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif., over the death of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Police officers detain demonstrators in Oakland, Calif., on Monday, June 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

A man runs from police officers in Oakland, Calif., Monday, June 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

A police officer detains a person in Oakland, Calif., Monday, June 1, 2020, following a rally for George Floyd, who died May 25 after being restrained by Minneapolis police. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police throughout California have arrested hundreds of protesters who refused to heed curfews in a crackdown following a weekend of violence that accompanied rage over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Police bolstered by thousands of National Guard troops also went after thieves Monday after stores were ransacked in Hollywood and elsewhere.

Authorities have said they believe most of the thefts are the work of outsiders and not related to largely peaceful demonstrations.

Most protests Monday were smal. But an estimated 15,000 people gathered in Oakland and about 5,000 in demonstrated in the Riverside, east of Los Angeles.

