California police arrest curfew flouters, chase thieves

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police throughout California have arrested hundreds of protesters who refused to heed curfews in a crackdown following a weekend of violence that accompanied rage over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
Police bolstered by thousands of National Guard troops also went after thieves Monday after stores were ransacked in Hollywood and elsewhere.
Authorities have said they believe most of the thefts are the work of outsiders and not related to largely peaceful demonstrations.
Most protests Monday were smal. But an estimated 15,000 people gathered in Oakland and about 5,000 in demonstrated in the Riverside, east of Los Angeles.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.