California, Oregon & Washington recommend 14-day quarantines for interstate & international travel as COVID-19 cases rise nationwide

FILE – In this July 21, 2020, file photo, a nurse assists a COVID-19 patient at El Centro Regional Medical Center in El Centro, Calif. In November 2020, California has reached an unwelcomed coronavirus record: its 1 millionth positive test. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The governors of California, Oregon and Washington issued travel advisories Friday urging a 14-day quarantine for interstate travel outside the three states and international travel, while also asking residents to stay local as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country.

The travel advisories urge against non-essential out-of-state travel, ask people to quarantine for 14 days after arriving from another state or country and encourage residents to stay local.

Essential travel is defined as travel for work and study, critical infrastructure support, economic services and supply chains, health, immediate medical care and safety and security.

The move by Gov. Gavin Newsom, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee comes as California reached the milestone of 1 million coronavirus cases Thursday.

“California just surpassed a sobering threshold – 1 million COVID-19 cases – with no signs of the virus slowing down,” Newsom said. “Increased cases are adding pressure on our hospital systems and threatening the lives of seniors, essential workers and vulnerable Californians.”

The governor added that travel increases the risk of spreading the virus and that everyone must “collectively increase our efforts at this time to keep the virus at bay and save lives.”

Beyond the request to self-quarantine for interstate and international travel, the advisory also asks individuals to limit their interactions to their immediate household.

“COVID-19 does not stop at state lines. As hospitals across the West are stretched to capacity, we must take steps to ensure travelers are not bringing this disease home with them,” Brown said. “If you do not need to travel, you shouldn’t.

Brown added that limiting travel this time of year will be hard, especially with Thanksgiving around the corner.

“But the best way to keep your family safe is to stay close to home,” she said.

Inslee said coronavirus cases have doubled in Washington over the past two weeks and puts the state in “as dangerous a position today as we were in March.”

“Limiting and reducing travel is one way to reduce the further spread of the disease,” he said. “I am happy to partner with California and Oregon in this effort to help protect lives up and down the West Coast.”