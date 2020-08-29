California OKs ban of most flavored tobacco

FILE – In this Dec. 20, 2018, file photo Juul products are displayed at a smoke shop in New York. The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, sued to break up the multibillion-dollar partnership between tobacco giant Altria and e-cigarette startup Juul Labs. In a legal filing Wednesday, the watchdog agency said the financial and business dealings between the companies amounted to an agreement not to compete.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law that will ban the sale of most flavored tobacco products in the state starting Jan. 1.

The law signed Friday makes it illegal to sell — but not possess — tobacco products with flavors such as fruit, chocolate, candy, desserts, alcoholic beverages or menthol.

Retailers could be fined up to $250. Supporters say flavored tobacco is a gateway designed to hook youngsters.

Critics, such as e-cigarette producers, argue that their products help wean smokers from cigarettes and a ban would harm merchants.

