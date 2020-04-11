COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

Yes, We're Open

California newspapers seek state help as virus hits revenue

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California newspapers are asking the state to rescue their industry as the economic crisis from the coronavirus slashes print advertising revenues.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The California News Publishers Association made the dire request for grants and low-interest loans this week in a letter to the governor and state lawmakers.

The group said 33 daily newspapers reported losing on average $1 million in print ads in March.

Newspapers also are seeking ways to boost readership, including sales tax exemptions and tax deductions for subscribers and advertisers.

Hundreds of journalists have been laid off or furloughed during the pandemic.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know