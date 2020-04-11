California newspapers seek state help as virus hits revenue

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California newspapers are asking the state to rescue their industry as the economic crisis from the coronavirus slashes print advertising revenues.

The California News Publishers Association made the dire request for grants and low-interest loans this week in a letter to the governor and state lawmakers.

The group said 33 daily newspapers reported losing on average $1 million in print ads in March.

Newspapers also are seeking ways to boost readership, including sales tax exemptions and tax deductions for subscribers and advertisers.

Hundreds of journalists have been laid off or furloughed during the pandemic.

