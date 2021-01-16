California National Guard sending more than 300 troops to D.C. to support inauguration

Weapons are distributed to members of the National Guard outside the U.S. Capitol on January 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. Security has been increased throughout Washington following the breach of the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, and leading up to the Presidential inauguration. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The California National Guard is sending more than 300 soldiers and airmen to Washington, D.C. to provide support for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The majority of soldiers are deploying for civil support operations and come from all over the state, said Lt. Col. Jonathan Shiroma. The state Air National Guard will provide aircraft to transport personnel to the nation’s capital.

The service members will depart for Washington sometime this weekend.

On top of this deployment, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday deployed 1,000 personnel to protect the State Capitol in Sacramento.