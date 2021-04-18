California man suspected of rape one day after jail release

(AP) — Authorities say a man on probation is suspected of carjacking, kidnapping, and raping an ex-girlfriend one day after being released from a Southern California jail.

The 20-year-old was released April 12 after pleading guilty earlier this month to contempt of court for disobeying a judge’s orders.

Investigators say on April 13 he attacked his ex, forcing her into her car and driving her to a Placentia commercial complex where he sexually assaulted her.

The man was arrested the next day while riding a bike in nearby Anaheim. He faces multiple charges including rape and kidnapping.

