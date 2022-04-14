LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of firing his gun inside a California mall Tuesday evening and hitting and injuring a 9-year-old girl made his first appearance in court after being arrested in southern Nevada.

Marqel Cockrell, 20, waived his extradition and will be returned to California to face charges.

Marqel Cockrell appears in Las Vegas Justice Court on April 14, 2022. (KLAS-TV)

Cockrell, a shoe store co-owner, fired multiple rounds at two shoplifters inside the Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville, California when a girl taking photos with an Easter Bunny was struck, Victorville police said in a statement.

“Cockrell’s shots missed the shoplifters and instead hit the 9-year-old female victim,” police said.

The girl was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center for treatment.

Cockrell was taken into custody by Nevada State Police around 9 p.m. and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on an extraditable warrant, for attempted murder, in the amount of $1 million.

California has 30 days to extradite Cockrell.