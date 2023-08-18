Timothy Morgan was one number shy of winning the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot in January. While the lottery player didn’t win the jackpot prize, he still walked away a millionaire.

Morgan, who purchased five Mega Millions tickets at Park’s Liquor in Hacienda Heights, had one ticket match five out of the six winning numbers, only missing out on the Mega number, lottery officials announced Friday.

He won $3.9 million from the ticket.

Soo Kim, the owner of Park’s Liquor, also received a $20,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, and lottery officials raised an estimated $109 million for California’s public schools.

The $1.348 billion from January was eventually won by a lottery player in Maine, resulting in the first Mega Millions jackpot win in the state, officials announced.

The Mega Millions jackpot once again exceeded the billion-dollar threshold in August and was estimated to be worth $1.58 billion. The jackpot was won by a lottery player in Florida earlier this month.

Mega Millions drawings happen twice a week on Tuesday and Friday nights, and tonight’s estimated jackpot is $20 million.