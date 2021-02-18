California lawmakers reach $6.5 billion deal to open schools

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KTLA) -- Sheriff’s officials released video Wednesday in the California investigation into the fatal police shooting of a Black man accused of jaywalking last year.

The release includes dashcam, cellphone and motel surveillance video that captures the ordeal unfolding from the moment homeless outreach deputies contacted 42-year-old Kurt Andras Reinhold on the sidewalk to the ensuing struggle and Reinhold’s shooting death.