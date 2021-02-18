California lawmakers reach $6.5 billion deal to open schools

FILE – In this July 13, 2020, file photo, a gate is locked at the closed Ranchito Elementary School in the San Fernando Valley section of Los Angeles. After weeks of tense negotiations, California legislators agreed Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, on a $6.5 billion proposal aimed at getting students back in classrooms this spring following months of closures because of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California legislators have agreed on a $6.5 billion school reopening plan aimed at getting students back in classrooms this spring. The plan would require county public health departments to offer vaccinations to school staff who return to in-person classes. It would also require schools seeking funding to reopen starting April 15 to vulnerable students and those in lower grades. That includes English learners, homeless students, those without computers and foster children. The proposed “Safe and Open Schools” plan would overhaul a $2 billion proposal from Gov. Gavin Newsom that was widely criticized by school superintendents, unions and lawmakers.

