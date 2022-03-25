SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of California renters facing eviction could get another three months of protection.

California’s eviction protections for people who have applied for rental assistance expires on March 31. Thursday, two lawmakers introduced a bill that would extend those protections through June 30.

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins endorsed the bill.

Lawmakers are scheduled to vote on it next week.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office says he supports an extension that continues to protect tenants into the summer.

California’s eviction assistance program will pay 100% of people’s rent if they meet certain income requirements. Just over 275,600 people have applications pending.