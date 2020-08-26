California Senate member tests positive for COVID-19

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – California’s Senate session on Wednesday was canceled after a positive COVID-19 test result was reported.
In a statement, Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins (D-San Siego) released a statement about the positive test, saying it was a member of the Senate family that tested positive.
“The person has been in the Capitol this week – as a result, we have canceled floor session for today while we conduct immediate contact tracing and inform anyone who may have been exposed,” Atkins said.
“We are taking every precaution to ensure that all of the public health guidelines are being followed, including requiring masks and social distancing for everyone in the Capitol, as well as regularly cleaning our facilities,” Atkins added.
In the meantime, the Senate will use available tools to finish all work by the Aug. 31 deadline.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
