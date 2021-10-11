California law to eventually ban gas-powered lawn equipment

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law directing regulators to eventually ban the sale of new gas-powered lawn equipment.

Newsom signed a law Saturday that orders state regulators to ban the sale of new gas-powered equipment that uses small off-road engines.

That’s a broad category that includes generators, lawn equipment, and pressure washers. The law says regulators must do this by Jan. 1, 2024, or whenever the board decides is feasible, whichever date is later.  

Last year, Newsom ordered regulators to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars in the state by 2035.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com