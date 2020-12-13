California-launched panel confirms Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is safe & effective

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A panel of scientific experts launched by California have confirmed that the Pfizer vaccine is safe and effective for public use after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its emergency use, the state announced Sunday.

The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, which also includes Washington, Oregon and Nevada, is made up of nationally acclaimed scientists with expertise in immunization and public health and has been working with federal authorities since it was created in October.

“As California continues to fight the surge, we know hope is on the way with a vaccine,” Newsom said. “While we remain vigilant in stopping the spread, we are also leveraging our best in the nation scientific experts to ensure safety, efficacy and equity for all Californians when it comes to any COVID-19 vaccine use and distribution.”

California has been allocated 327,600 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which started shipping on Sunday and will be stored in negative 80-degree, ultra-low temperature freezers at Valley Children’s Hospital and other sites across the state. The vaccine requires two doses over a three-week period, state officials said.

The panel also recommended that states avoid any undue delay in providing access to the vaccine.

“With shipments of the vaccine soon on their way to California, we are working hand-in-hand with local public health officials to get the vaccine out to the first phase of recipients,” Newsom said.

Despite roll out of the vaccine, the governor urged Californians to continue to do their part in helping to end the COVID-19 pandemic by following local and state guidance , wearing a face mask and staying home.

“Together we will get through this and move forward to a healthy, safer, resilient California for all,” Newsom said.