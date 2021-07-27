California issues Flex Alert amid forecast hot temperatures

SAN RAFAEL, CA – JULY 24: Power towers are seen as the sun sets July 24, 2006 in San Rafael, California. The California Independent System Operator declared a stage two power alert for all of California today after available power had fallen to below five percent as high temperatures scorched the state for eight days straight prompting Californians to use a record 50,270 megawatts of power. Temperatures are expected to cool slightly over the next few days but strain on the power grid will continue. A Stage 2 alert means that remaining available power has fallen to below five percent and some businesses will begin to voluntarily shut down some of their operations in exchange for discounted rates. Californians hope to avoid a Stage 3 alert, which would involve rolling blackouts, as calls go out to cut back on power usage until the heat subsides this evening. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

FOLSOM, Calif. (KRON) – The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Wednesday, July 28th from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., due to predicted high energy demand amid hot temperatures.

Cal ISO tweeted “Due to heat and tight supply conditions, the California ISO has issued a statewide #FlexAlert for Wednesday, July 28, from 4-9 p.m. encouraging consumers to conserve energy to help alleviate stress on the #powergrid.”

The Flex Alert encourages consumers to:

• Set thermostat at 78° or higher, if health permits

• Avoid using major appliances

• Turn off unnecessary lights

• Use fans for cooling

• Unplug unused items