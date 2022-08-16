(KRON) — The California Independent System Operator (ISO) issued a statewide Flex Alert for Wednesday, calling for electricity conservation. The flex alert will be from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. due to projected high temperatures driving energy demand and reducing the availability of power supplies.

The late afternoon and early evening are when the power grid is most stressed because of high demand and less solar energy. Reducing energy during a Flex Alert can stabilize the grid and prevent emergency measures, such as power outages.

“With above-normal temperatures in the forecast across much of the state tomorrow, the power grid operator is expecting an increase in electricity demand, primarily from air conditioning use, and is calling for voluntary conservation steps to help balance supply and demand,” California ISO said.

Before 4:00 p.m., Californians are urged to use all major applications, such as washers and dryers, dishwashers, and ovens and stoves. In addition, California ISO suggests setting your thermostat to as low as 72 degrees to pre-cool your home and adjusting blinds and drapes to cover windows.

During the Flex Alert, California ISO suggests the following:

Set the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits

Avoid using major appliances

Turn off all unnecessary lights

For more energy conservation tips, visit California ISO’s Flex Alert website HERE.