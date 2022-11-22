(NEXSTAR) – Still haven’t received your California inflation relief check? The Franchise Tax Board, the agency responsible for disbursing state tax refunds, has finally released its full payment schedule.

Over the past few months, the FTB has slowly been releasing more and more information about when it plans to issue the Middle Class Tax Refund direct deposits and debit cards. The state has been working its way through the roughly 18 million payments, which range from $200 to $1,050, in order of payment type and last name.

To see when you will receive your inflation relief payment, you first need to determine how you’ll be receiving it. Once you’ve done that, look for the row relevant to you on the charts below.

Direct deposit payments:

Recipients Payment issue date GSS I or II direct deposit recipients 10/07/22 through 10/25/22 Non-GSS recipients who meet direct deposit requirements 10/28/22 through 11/14/2022

Debit card payments:

Recipients Debit card mailing timeframe GSS I or II check recipients (last name beginning with A – E) 10/24/2022 through 11/05/2022 GSS I or II check recipients (last name beginning with F – M) 11/06/2022 through 11/19/2022 GSS I or II check recipients (last name beginning with N – V) 11/20/2022 through 12/03/2022 GSS I or II check recipients (last name beginning with W – Z) 12/04/2022 through 12/10/2022 Non-GSS recipients (last name beginning with A – L) 12/05/2022 through 12/17/2022 Non-GSS recipients (last name beginning with M – Z) 12/19/2022 though 12/31/2022 Direct deposit recipients who have changed banking information since filing their 2020 tax return 12/17/2022 through 01/14/2023

The FTB says direct deposits should usually hit your bank account within three to five days after they’re issued, but it could take longer depending on your bank. Debit cards may take up to two weeks to reach your mailbox.

If you haven’t received your inflation relief check, don’t panic, says the FTB. If you’ve met all the requirements, the best thing to do is just wait, the agency says.

“MCTR payments cannot be accelerated by contacting FTB,” the agency told Nexstar. “Californians who meet all eligibility criteria do not need to do anything to receive their payments.”