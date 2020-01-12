California Highway Patrol says girl signaling for help turned out to be hoax

(Photo courtesy of the California Highway Patrol)

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol says they received reports of a girl who was signaling for help from the backseat of a car — but she didn’t really need help at all.

Around 5:02 p.m., officers received reports of a girl in the backseat of a car holding up a piece of paper that said, “Help me”. The car was initially reported to be on Highway 99 near Dillard Road.

Officials eventually located the car on Highway 99 near 8 Mile Road in Stockton and made a high-risk stop.

Officers say the car pulled over and they were able to contact the driver. 

That’s when officers say they found out the girl had made it all up, and that she thought it was a fun thing to do.

The woman didn’t know what her daughter had been doing and officers let them leave.

