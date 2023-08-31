SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KSWB) — Attention present and future e-bike riders: a new resource is available online to help ensure safety for those throttling on the pavement across the Golden State.

After California Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 1946 into law earlier this year, California Highway Patrol was directed to develop an online training program that offers information on best practices for e-bikes.

On Thursday, Aug. 21, CHP announced the agency has officially rolled out the statewide Electric Bicycle Safety and Training program. Riders can now learn about emergency maneuvering skills, rules of the road, and laws related to e-bikes.

The online initiative features tutorials, videos, a quiz, and other interactive elements to help make the material engaging, practical and informative, CHP explained.

Officials say the online program — which is designed to help riders of all abilities and all ages — has easy-to-follow, intuitive presentations that riders can navigate to further their knowledge on e-bike safety and potential hazards.

“With the rise in popularity of e-bikes across the state, the CHP worked with Governor Newsom’s Administration, the Legislature, and key stakeholders to develop California’s first e-bike safety and training program,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “The CHP’s program can be accessed on our website and is designed to promote safety for those who choose to ride this alternative mode of transportation.”

Last year, there were more than 9,600 bicycle-involved crashes, according to preliminary data from the California Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System. CHP says at least 225 of those crashes involved an e-bike, including four which resulted in fatal injuries.