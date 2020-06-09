California health official resigns after receiving threats

Live Now
In this March 2020 photo, Orange County, Calif., Chief Health Officer Dr. Nichole Quick speaks at a coronavirus press conference in Satna Ana, Calif. D.r. Quick resigned Monday, June 8, 2020, after receiving threats over her order for residents wear to face coverings when near others in public to protect against the coronavirus. Quick is the seventh senior health official to resign in California since the pandemic began and the officials suddenly faced unprecedented pressure, criticism and threats, said Kat DeBurgh, executive director of the Health Officers Association of California. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A high-ranking public health official for Southern California’s Orange County has resigned after receiving threats over her order for residents to wear face coverings when near others in public to protect against the coronavirus.

A spokeswoman for the county’s health agency says Dr. Nichole Quick left her job late Monday.

An official with California’s public health officers’ association says Quick is the seventh senior health official to leave her job since the pandemic began.

Orange County residents opposed to the mask order protested outside Quick’s home and brought a banner to a public meeting that depicted her as a Nazi.

