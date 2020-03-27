California halts evictions for 2 months amid outbreak

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s governor has banned all evictions for the next two months amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Friday that prohibits landlords, law enforcement and the courts from enforcing eviction notices until May 31.

The order takes effect for rents due on April 1. And it only applies to tenants who are not already behind on their payments.

The order comes two days after five of the nation’s largest banks plus hundreds of credit unions and state-chartered banks agreed to defer mortgage payments for people affected by the virus.

