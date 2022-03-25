LOS ANGELES (AP) — Groundbreaking is set in California for next month on what’s billed as the world’s largest wildlife crossing.

The bridge over a highway near Los Angeles will provide animals more room to roam in a bid to preserve genetic diversity.

The goal is to give big cats, coyotes, deer, lizards, snakes and other creatures a safe route to open space in the Santa Monica Mountains and better access to food and potential mates.

A ceremony marking the start of construction for the span will take place on Earth Day, April 22. The $90 million project is slated for completion by 2025.