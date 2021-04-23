California governor seeks ban on new fracking by 2024

SAN DIEGO - A shooting in San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter Thursday night left one man dead and four others injured, police said.

The shooting was reported at 10:30 p.m. at Fifth Avenue and J Street. When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old man on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his upper body, San Diego police homicide Lt. Andra Brown said. They began providing medical aid while waiting for medics, but the victim died at the scene.