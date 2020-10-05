Gov. Newsom nominates 1st gay justice to California Supreme Court

This photo from streaming video provided by the Office of the Governor shows Justice Martin Jenkins. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, his nomination of Justice Jenkins (Ret.) for Associate Justice of the California Supreme Court. Justice Jenkins has held several prominent state and federal judicial positions throughout his career and most recently served as judicial appointments secretary to Governor Newsom since 2019. He would be the first openly gay California Supreme Court justice and only the third African American man ever to serve on the state’s highest court. (Office of the Governor via AP)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has nominated the first openly gay Black man to the state Supreme Court.

Newsom nominated Martin Jenkins to the court on Monday.

The 66-year-old would be the third Black person to serve on the court if he is confirmed by the Commission on Judicial Appointments.

Jenkins would replace Justice Ming W. Chin, who retired at the end of August. Jenkins is a former federal civil rights attorney who prosecuted cross burnings and police misconduct cases under President Ronald Reagan.

He was appointed by Republicans and Democrats to four different judgeships.

