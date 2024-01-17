(FOX40.COM) — California Forever, the billionaire-backed group seeking to create a new community in Solano County, is expected to file a ballot initiative proposal Wednesday with the county and revealed new details about the planned development.

The group shared new renderings, maps, what it says are legally binding “voter guarantees,” and a timeline for its “East Solano Homes, Jobs, and Clean Energy Initiative.”

Maps provided by California Forever show the proposed city sitting north of State Route 12 between Rio Vista and what it calls an expanded security zone for Travis Air Force Base made up partially of land owned by the group.

Image: California Forever

Image: California Forever

Image: California forever

The plans also call for a new bypass that breaks off from SR-12 and runs north of the proposed city.

Planners envision the city’s downtown area being east of State Route 113 between Flannery Road and McCormack Road. Much of the area outside of downtown would be zoned for mixed-use development.

The group said it wants to build a medium-density community with staples such as schools and grocery stores within walking distance for most residents.

California Forever Rendering (Image: California Forever)

California Forever Rendering (Image: California Forever)

California Forever Rendering (Image: California Forever)

California Forever Rendering (Image: California Forever)

The proposed ballot initiative also came with a number of “voter guarantees” including:

The creation of 15,000 jobs that pay at least 125% of the county’s average weekly wage that if not met would restrict the size of the community to 50,000 residents

Right-of-way upgrades for nearby state routes

At least 4,000 acres to be used for parks, trails, urban ecological habitat, community gardens, and other types of open space

New sources of clean energy

At least $700 million for scholarships and business grants

A commitment to build “100%” of its own schools

California Forever said it intends to begin circulating its petition to get on the 2024 November ballot in February.

By late April the group plans to “file all petition sections” with the county and for the initiative to appear on the ballot in November.