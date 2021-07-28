California follows CDC, advises indoor masks for vaccinated

FILE – Pedestrians wear masks as they walk in front of a sign reminding the public to take steps to stop the spread of coronavirus, Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Glendale, Calif. Los Angeles County is seeing some hopeful signs amid the coronavirus surge. The county reported Wednesday that COVID-19 hospitalization and transmission rates are dropping. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s public health agency is recommending that people wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, as protection against the contagious delta variant.

Wednesday’s announcement follows an about-face by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommended Tuesday that fully vaccinated people mask up in public indoor settings in areas where transmission is high or substantial.

The federal recommendation is a shift from May, when the CDC announced that fully vaccinated people could skip masking in most indoor spaces.

California officials said more than 90% of the state’s nearly 40 million residents live in areas where community spread is now high or substantial.

“The delta variant has caused a sharp increase in hospitalizations and case rates across the state. We are recommending masking in indoor public places to slow the spread while we continue efforts to get more Californians vaccinated,” said Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, the state’s public health officer.

Although case numbers remain well below the winter peak, infections and hospitalizations are rising and health officials fear that not enough people are vaccinated against a more contagious variant. More than 62% of residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated in California.