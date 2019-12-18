California earthquake warning app sends 1st public alert

FILE – In this Jan. 3, 2019 file photo a mobile phone customer looks at an earthquake warning application on their phone in Los Angeles. Earthquake early warning alerts will become publicly available throughout California for the first time this week, potentially giving people time to protect themselves from harm, the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Warnings produced by the ShakeAlert system will be pushed through two delivery systems: a cellphone app called MyShake and the same wireless notification system that issues Amber Alerts, meaning people may receive both notifications. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s new earthquake early warning cellphone app issued its first public alert when a modest tremor occurred this week in a rural area of the state.

The Los Angeles Times says the MyShake app was triggered by a 4.3 quake Tuesday in mountains between the Central Coast and the San Joaquin Valley.

MyShake app project manager Jennifer Strauss says more than 40 people received the warning.

The app was developed by the University of California, Berkeley, and released in October.

One of its thresholds is magnitude 4.5.

The earthquake initially registered 4.8 before being calculated at a lower magnitude.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.