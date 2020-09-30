California DMV extends grace period for expired licenses amid pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced Tuesday that they are extending deadlines for expiring licenses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The new deadline is December 31st, 2020.

The change impacts those who have an expiring license between March and the end of the year.

The extension is automatic, but eligible drivers won‘t receive a new card in the mail.

Beginning October 5th, drivers can request a free temporary card online to document the extension, though one isn’t needed to drive. California law enforcement has been alerted.

List of extensions from California DMV:

Commercial (all types, all ages) March-December 2020 Extended to December 31, 2020 Age 70 & older (noncommercial) March-December 2020 Extended one year from original expiration date Age 69 & younger (noncommercial) Beginning March 2020 Expanded eligibility to renew online or by mail for licenses expiring during the emergency Learner’s permits (noncommercial) March-November 2020 Extended six months or to a date 24 months from the date of application State of California DMV

