California discloses probe on Facebook privacy practices

California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – California Attorney General Xavier Becerra says he has been investigating Facebook’s privacy practices since 2018.

He’s asking a court to force Facebook to answer its subpoenas.

He says Facebook has failed to respond adequately to subpoenas.

The investigation is into Facebook’s practices related to privacy, disclosures and third-party access to user data.

Officials say the probe began as a response to the Cambridge Analytica scandal but has expanded.

California hadn’t joined a separate probe involving attorneys general from New York and other states. The New York probe is looking into Facebook’s dominance and any resulting anticompetitive conduct.

