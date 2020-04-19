California details nursing homes with coronavirus outbreaks

LOS ANGELES (AP/KSEE/KGPE) — California has for the first time released details about nursing homes facing coronavirus outbreaks, as the numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths across the state continue to rise.

The Department of Public Health published a list of nearly 260 skilled nursing facilities with more than 3,000 positive cases total among patients and staff.

Locally, two Tulare County nursing facilities were reported to be affected by COVID-19. Redwood Springs Healthcare Center in Visalia, had 91 patients and 46 staff members who have tested positive.

While Lindsay Gardens Nursing Rehabilitation in Lindsay reported it had less than 11 patients and 14 staff members with the illness.

Three facilities in Los Angeles are among the hardest-hit. One of them, Brier Oak on Sunset nursing home, had 80 patients and 62 staff members who tested positive.

As of Sunday morning, California had confirmed more than 30,800 cases and nearly 1,150 deaths.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of this writing.

