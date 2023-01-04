The California governor’s office announced Wednesday morning that it has issued a State of Emergency in response to the winter storm battering the state and the storms that will arrive in the coming days.

“California has issued a State of Emergency to support response and recovery efforts to the large winter storm sweeping through the state,” the governor’s office said in a tweet shortly after 11 a.m., at the same time that state emergency officials were providing an update on the state’s response to the storms.

“This proclamation will allow the state to respond quickly as the storm develops and support locals in their ongoing response,” the message continued.

Wednesday’s storm arrives just a few days after a first storm drenched the state over the New Year’s Day weekend, dropping several inches of rain across the Bay Area and the Sacramento region, leading to floods, closed-off highways and streets and tens of thousands of people without power.

Today’s storm is expected to be at its strongest in the evening, when wind gusts could reach faster than 50 miles per hour, potentially causing more damage than the first storm.

State officials said in a news conference that Wednesday’s storm and the later storms present a bigger danger because the ground is still saturated from the rainfall from the first day of the year.

The ground has not had a chance to dry up and any additional rainfall may pool, causing more floods, and any trees and structures that were left partially uprooted or damaged will be hit even harder by the stronger winds.

Although 2022 was a relatively calm year for wildfires in the state, the burn scars where large wildfires happened in prior years present a risk of mudslides, rockslides and debris flows, since the scorched ground was left dry and loose.

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.