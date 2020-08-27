California cracks down on Pismo clam poaching

Wardens McCall, Corona-Alvarez, Decker and Emershy at Sunset State Beach with a pickup bed full of seized Pismo clams. (CDFW)

Pismo clams seized from poaching suspects fill the bed of a CDFW wildlife officer’s patrol truck. (CDFW)

Many seized Pismo clams measured approximately half of legal size. (CDFW)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California wildlife authorities have seized thousands of undersized Pismo clams and issued numerous citations to suspected poachers this year.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife says there’s been a resurgence of Pismo clams on the Central Coast after a steep decline but most are too small to be legally harvested.

Wildlife officers have seized more than 12,000 undersized clams and issued 116 citations in San Luis Obispo County. More than 5,000 clams have been seized in Santa Cruz County, where 60 citations have been issued.

Recreational harvesters with a fishing license may take a maximum of 10 clams a day but must meet size requirements.

