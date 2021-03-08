California could create new hotline for mental health calls

Democratic Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, of Orinda, talks with another member of the legislature in Sacramento, Calif., on Jan. 23, 2020. California would take a step toward having counselors instead of police respond to those experiencing mental health crises under a bill backed Monday, March 8, 2021, by gun-violence prevention groups. The proposal is named after Miles Hall, a 23-year-old Black man who was fatally shot by Walnut Creek police in 2019, Assemblywoman Bauer-Kahan told members of the gun-violence prevention group and its affiliated Students Demand Action during their virtual Advocacy Day. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California would take a step toward having counselors instead of police respond to people experiencing mental health crises under a bill backed Monday by gun-violence prevention groups.

People who dial or text 9-8-8 would be connected with counselors to get help from mobile crisis support teams staffed with mental health professionals.

Backers say it’s a better option than calling 9-1-1, where police are often the first responders and advocates say the situation can often rapidly turn violent.

Those who still call the emergency line but report a mental health crisis would be transferred to 9-8-8.