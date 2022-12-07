Several California cities were ranked among the most fun places in the nation, according to a new study from WalletHub.

The personal finance website compared 182 cities, including 150 of the most populated and at least two from each state, to determine which cities were the “most fun.”

Researchers evaluated 65 key metrics, which included the number of recreational activity locations, theme parks and movie theaters, among others. The metrics were categorized into three categories: Entertainment and Recreation, Nightlife and Parties, and Costs.

A total score of 100 represented the “greatest number and variety of fun and cost-effective activities,” the website said.

San Francisco was placed in the top 10, securing the 6th spot, with an overall score of 52.65.

Other California cities on the list:

16th: San Diego – 47.48 points

20th: Los Angeles – 47.48 points

31st: Sacramento – 40.97 points

80: Oakland – 33.46 points

85th: Anaheim – 32.87 points

86th: Bakersfield – 32.77 points

91st: Long Beach – 32.44 points

104th: Huntington Beach – 31.09 points

113th: Irvine – 30.17 points

117th: San Jose – 29.83 points

119th: Garden Grove – 29.71 points

123rd: Modesto – 29.24 points

132nd: Fresno – 28.55 points

140th: Glendale – 28.11 points

147th: Stockton – 27.38 points

148th: Riverside – 27.37 points

150th: San Bernardino – 27.02 points

153rd: Santa Ana – 26.48 points

154th: Santa Clarita – 26.41 points

156th: Oceanside – 25.90 points

167th: Chula Vista – 23.34 points

170th: Ontario – 23.10 points

171st: Rancho Cucamonga – 23.01 points

172nd: Fremont – 22.90 points

174th: Fontana – 22.66 points

178th: Santa Rosa – 21.77 points

179th: Moreno Valley – 21.21 points

180th: Oxnard – 20.11 points

Las Vegas was considered the most fun city in the nation, with an overall score of 73.95.

The city was also considered the “most sinful” in another study.

Pearl City, Hawaii, was considered the least fun city in the nation, with an overall score of 17.41.