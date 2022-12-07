Several California cities were ranked among the most fun places in the nation, according to a new study from WalletHub.
The personal finance website compared 182 cities, including 150 of the most populated and at least two from each state, to determine which cities were the “most fun.”
Researchers evaluated 65 key metrics, which included the number of recreational activity locations, theme parks and movie theaters, among others. The metrics were categorized into three categories: Entertainment and Recreation, Nightlife and Parties, and Costs.
A total score of 100 represented the “greatest number and variety of fun and cost-effective activities,” the website said.
San Francisco was placed in the top 10, securing the 6th spot, with an overall score of 52.65.
Other California cities on the list:
16th: San Diego – 47.48 points
20th: Los Angeles – 47.48 points
31st: Sacramento – 40.97 points
80: Oakland – 33.46 points
85th: Anaheim – 32.87 points
86th: Bakersfield – 32.77 points
91st: Long Beach – 32.44 points
104th: Huntington Beach – 31.09 points
113th: Irvine – 30.17 points
117th: San Jose – 29.83 points
119th: Garden Grove – 29.71 points
123rd: Modesto – 29.24 points
132nd: Fresno – 28.55 points
140th: Glendale – 28.11 points
147th: Stockton – 27.38 points
148th: Riverside – 27.37 points
150th: San Bernardino – 27.02 points
153rd: Santa Ana – 26.48 points
154th: Santa Clarita – 26.41 points
156th: Oceanside – 25.90 points
167th: Chula Vista – 23.34 points
170th: Ontario – 23.10 points
171st: Rancho Cucamonga – 23.01 points
172nd: Fremont – 22.90 points
174th: Fontana – 22.66 points
178th: Santa Rosa – 21.77 points
179th: Moreno Valley – 21.21 points
180th: Oxnard – 20.11 points
Las Vegas was considered the most fun city in the nation, with an overall score of 73.95.
The city was also considered the “most sinful” in another study.
Pearl City, Hawaii, was considered the least fun city in the nation, with an overall score of 17.41.