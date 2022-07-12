SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The lawns at the California Capitol are no longer being watered as water conservation was taken up a notch.

Emergency water conservation regulations were enacted by the California State Water Resources Control Board, and they went into effect on June 10. The regulations prohibit ornamental or non-functional grass at commercial, industrial and institutional properties from being watered.

As part of the focus on conserving more water, the Department of General Services stopped watering the lawns at the State Capitol in Sacramento. A sign on the dried-out grass says, “Extreme Drought. Doing our part to save water.”

The emergency regulation will be in effect for one year. However, it can be ended, modified or readopted by the water board.

Since May, the city of Sacramento has been under a “water alert,” which is the second of six stages in the city’s plan to reduce water usage.

Residents and businesses were asked to voluntarily reduce their water usage by 20%.

Washing your car is only allowed with a shut-off nozzle and on watering days from the city’s watering schedule.

If anyone wastes water, the city increased its fines from $50 to $1,000 for violations such as letting water flow onto sidewalks and streets.

Although water usage is being kept down, the city still wants people to keep trees healthy by watering them. The city said it wants residents to still water trees because they “don’t come back as easily or quickly as lawns do.” They also recommend making tree-watering a priority.

The water board also recommends prioritizing trees and said they are not included in the emergency ban.