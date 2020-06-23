Breaking News
California bill ups scrutiny of hunting license in gun sales

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A view of the California State Capitol February 19, 2009 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s state Senate has approved a measure prompted by last year’s fatal shooting at a San Diego-area synagogue.

Investigators say the then 19-year-old suspect used a hunting license to buy the weapon he is accused of using in April 2019 at Chabad of Poway.

But the license wasn’t set to go into effect until about two months later.

The bill senators sent to the Assembly on Monday would require gun stores and the state Department of Justice to each check the validity of hunting licenses during a waiting period after gun buyers purchase the weapon and before they can pick it up.

